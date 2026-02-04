Ohio AG Greenlights Push to Repeal THC Ban

Voters seek to overturn controversial Senate Bill 56, which restricts hemp products outside licensed marijuana dispensaries.

Petition drive aims to let Ohioans vote on repealing the law, which critics say overrides previous voter-approved cannabis policies.

Tight timeline to gather signatures, as outcome could significantly impact small businesses and consumer access in the state.

Ohio’s cannabis world is buzzing right now, and people are genuinely fired up. This week, state officials finally approved a petition that could let voters kill off chunks of the controversial Senate Bill 56. Governor Mike DeWine signed that bill back in December, and it hits hard: it bans most intoxicating hemp products (think those popular THC drinks and edibles you see at gas stations and bars) unless they’re sold through licensed marijuana dispensaries. A lot of folks feel this is a straight-up rollback of what voters passed with Issue 2 in 2023, when adult-use marijuana became legal.

What’s Actually in Senate Bill 56

The law outlaws intoxicating hemp outside dispensaries, piles on new penalties for stuff like carrying unpackaged cannabis, and changes workplace rules for users. Supporters argue it’s all about public safety and tighter rules. Critics say it’s way too harsh, hurts small businesses, and feels biased against regular consumers who just want legal, accessible options. Unless something changes, most of these restrictions start March 20, 2026.

Ohioans for Cannabis Choice Steps Up

The group Ohioans for Cannabis Choice isn’t sitting quietly. After the Attorney General shot down their first petition attempt (he said the wording was misleading), they came back with a cleaner version. On Tuesday, Dave Yost gave it the thumbs-up, calling the summary fair and accurate. Now they’re in full sprint mode to collect signatures. They need roughly 250,000 valid ones from at least 44 counties by mid-March to get the issue on the November ballot.

It’s a big lift with a tight clock, but the team sounds hopeful. They point out that the law overrides what voters already decided and threatens thousands of jobs tied to the hemp industry. If they pull it off, SB 56 gets frozen until Ohioans vote on whether to repeal it.

How to Sign the Petition Right Now

Yes, you can jump in today. The easiest place to start is their official site: noonsb56.com. There you’ll find a way to commit to signing, plus a map and list of current petition locations around the state. They’re setting up tables at events, stores, and public spots, so check the website for the latest places near you.

For official paperwork details, you can also peek at the Ohio Attorney General’s site, but noonsb56.com is the main hub for actually signing and staying updated.

Why This Fight Matters

This isn’t just about THC drinks or edibles. It’s really about whether voter-approved laws get to stand or if lawmakers can rewrite them afterward. If the repeal wins, it could lock in broader access and help small hemp businesses survive. If it fails, stricter rules become the new normal. Either outcome will shape Ohio’s cannabis rules for years.

The deadline is closing in fast, so if you’re in Ohio and want to keep things more open, now’s the moment to sign or spread the word. Things are moving quickly, keep an eye on it.