Flacco Eyes Return After Bengals Pro Bowl Nod

Just days before the 2026 Pro Bowl, Joe Flacco told Kay Adams he’s not retiring. At 41, the veteran wants another season. This comes right after his first Pro Bowl selection as a Bengal. Talk about timing!

Flacco’s Impressive NFL Run

Flacco was drafted by the Ravens in 2008. He quickly proved his worth. In 2013, he led Baltimore to a Super Bowl win and earned MVP. Over 11 seasons there, he racked up huge stats. Later, he played for the Broncos, Jets, Browns, and Colts. Despite injuries, his arm stayed strong. Career totals: over 48,000 yards and 272 TDs. Pure grit.

His Bengals Revival in 2025

Mid-2025, Cincinnati needed help after Burrow’s injury. They traded for Flacco. He started nine games, threw for 2,479 yards in 13 total, added 15 TDs, and posted a 79.2 rating. He steadied the offense and clicked with Chase and Higgins. Facing old AFC North rivals felt full circle. He used to beat us, now he lifted us. That spark landed him this Pro Bowl nod.

Pro Bowl Impact?

Yes, he’ll be a factor. The Pro Bowl is skills and fun, not full contact. Flacco’s arm is live, and he’ll throw to Chase and Higgins again. His experience will shine in passing drills and team events. Bengals fans get to cheer their guy on national TV. Sweet!

What It Means for Us

Flacco’s decision keeps the door open. He might return to Cincinnati or sign elsewhere. Either way, his 2025 tenure won us over. We love comeback stories, and he delivered. Enjoy the Pro Bowl, Joe. You earned it. Here’s hoping for one more ride.