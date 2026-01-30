Queen Key: Balancing Music, Motherhood, and Her Grind

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Chicago’s own Queen Key recently sat down with DJ Misses for a candid conversation on “Posted on the Corner,” and she held nothing back. The talented rapper opened up about her impressive journey in the music industry, the realities of motherhood, and what it truly means to be an independent artist on the rise.



From the jump, Queen Key’s vibrant personality filled the room. She’s an artist who has consistently captivated fans with her raw honesty and unapologetic style. During the interview, she reflected on her career, which officially kicked off with her viral hit “My Way.” That track set the stage for a string of successful projects, including her acclaimed “Eat My Pussy” EPs. Queen Key has always been about empowering her listeners, and her music serves as a bold soundtrack for anyone navigating life on their own terms.

Beyond the music, Queen Key delved into her personal life, speaking on the profound impact of motherhood. As a mother to triplets, she shared how her children have given her a new sense of purpose and drive. Juggling a demanding career with raising a family is no small feat, but Queen Key handles it with the same confidence she brings to the mic. She spoke about the importance of having a strong support system and how her experiences have shaped her perspective, making her an even more relatable and inspiring figure.

One of the most powerful moments in the interview came when she discussed the challenges and triumphs of being an independent artist. Queen Key emphasized the freedom that comes with controlling her creative vision and business. It’s a path that requires immense dedication and hustle, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. Her journey is a testament to her resilience and business savvy, proving that you can build an empire on your own terms.

Queen Key didn’t just sit down for an interview; she dropped gems, cracked jokes, and kept it 100, reminding everybody why she’s a whole force in the game, with new music always on the way and her hustle showing no signs of slowing.

