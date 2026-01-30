Florence KY Under FBI Investigation Millions Potentially Diverted?

Florence, Kentucky, is under FBI investigation. The focus is on improper revenue diversions. City officials discovered the issue themselves. They promptly contacted the FBI. This shows a proactive approach.

How It Started

The problem surfaced in 2025. It happened during a finance department overhaul. After the chief financial officer departed, new controls revealed anomalies. Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon acted quickly. She implemented oversight measures right away. As a result, the diversions came to light.

The city requested federal help. They shared all relevant information. Currently, Florence cooperates fully with the probe. However, details stay limited due to the active case.

Key Details

The diversions occurred over several years. Importantly, they predated Mayor Aubuchon’s 2023 term. The Kentucky Department of Local Government granted an audit extension. This gives the city extra time. New safeguards now prevent future problems.

Mayor Aubuchon stresses transparency. She promises accountability and full restitution. Still, she cannot comment further at this stage.

Historical Note

This echoes a past scandal. In 2002, a finance director embezzled $2.8 million. He was convicted and later died in prison. That case involved an external audit. Today, officials point to stronger controls in place.

Community Impact

Some council members learned of the probe late. A few expressed surprise after a closed session. Questions about the audit delay persist. Public trust is being tested. No one trusts a government that is blatantly stealing taz dollars. Nevertheless, the mayor reassures residents that updates will follow when possible.

Looking Ahead

Overall, the investigation highlights the need for vigilance. Self-reporting by the city suggests responsibility. Outcomes may strengthen local governance. Residents will continue to watch closely as the FBI works.