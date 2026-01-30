New SNAP Work Requirements Start February 1 in Ohio

Ohio SNAP recipients face important changes right now. New federal work rules began February 1, 2026. These updates come from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last year. Therefore, many people must adjust quickly. Proof of compliance starts March 1. So, acting soon makes sense.

Key Changes Explained

Adults now generally need 80 hours of work per month. Alternatively, job training or education counts. Previously exempt groups lose that status. For example, those aged 55-64 face requirements. Parents with kids 14-18 must comply too. Additionally, veterans, homeless individuals, and foster care youth aging out are included. Time limits apply strictly. Benefits may stop after three months in a 36-month period without meeting rules.

Who Faces the Biggest Impact?

Thousands could be affected statewide. In Cuyahoga County alone, up to 25,000 people risk changes. Overall, about 190,000 rely on SNAP there. However, rural areas might struggle more with job access. Consequently, some worry about rising food insecurity.

Exemptions That Remain

Not everyone must meet these rules. Pregnant individuals stay exempt. Those with children under 14 qualify too. Moreover, people with disabilities or health barriers get relief. Caregivers for incapacitated family members also avoid requirements. Check your situation carefully.

How to Meet the Requirements

Compliance is straightforward. Work 20 hours weekly or volunteer. Enroll in Ohio’s SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) program for support. It provides career help and resources. Therefore, explore options early.

Where to Get Help

Visit Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services website for details: https://jfs.ohio.gov/. Contact your local county office too. Community resources offer job search aid. Don’t wait until proof is due.

These changes aim to encourage work. Yet preparation helps avoid benefit loss. Stay informed and reach out for support. Many can adapt with the right steps.