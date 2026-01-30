Taraji P Henson Got Voted Off ‘The Masked Singer’ – And Fans Are Still Not ‘OK’

Taraji P. Henson proved she can sing, not just act, on 'The Masked Singer'.

Fans were shocked when Taraji was eliminated early, believing she deserved to go further.

Taraji has always been a multitalented artist, as seen in her previous film roles.

There is truly nothing Taraji P. Henson can’t do.





The entertainment and culture icon has already proven herself as one of the most dynamic women in Hollywood. She can act, produce, influence, speak up for mental health, build businesses, and command every room she walks into.





And now? The world officially knows she can sing. Not just sing… but SANG.





This month, Taraji appeared on Season 14 of The Masked Singer, stepping into the wild, over-the-top world of celebrity costumes, mystery clues, and unexpected vocal performances. The actress revealed she accepted the invitation after years of being guessed by fans and viewers.



https://www.instagram.com/p/DUEpl5QgrGy/



“I heard about them guessing me every year,” Taraji told Entertainment Weekly, “and I was like, well, let me just give the people what they’ve been asking for.” And she did exactly that.





Taraji P Henson Hits The Stage As ‘Scarab’ Looking Like A Whole Sultry Marvel Character









Taraji performed as Scarab, and even before she opened her mouth, the outfit alone had the crowd gagged.





She stepped out in a shimmering emerald-and-gold futuristic costume that looked like part high-fashion warrior, part jeweled insect fantasy. The sculpted metallic bodice sparkled under the stage lights. And her dramatic shoulder armor, gold gloves, and a mask completed the game shoe fit.



Scarab delivered a fearless performance of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, and fans immediately realized Taraji had been hiding vocals for far too long. Sis ate up the stage – in a mask.





But some aren’t surprised. Because longtime Taraji fans already know: this woman has range. Back in Hustle & Flow, starring alongside Terrence Howard, Taraji showed she could tap into music and emotion in a way that felt raw. The Masked Singer just showed everyone else.







Fans React To Taraji’s Elimination — Why Was She Sent Home So Fast?









The judges were impressed all season, tossing out guesses like Regina King, Angela Bassett, Cynthia Erivo — and even Taraji herself. So when Scarab was eliminated, fans were genuinely shocked. Nick Cannon posted clips and photos of Taraji on stage, and his comment section immediately turned into a full-on flower-giving season. Viewers basically said the show got it wrong — and that Taraji is that girl. Always has been.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUENcBDEbtW/?hl=en



One fan wrote, “Omg Taraji I didn’t know you could SANG ok!” while another couldn’t believe she was voted off so soon, adding, “She’s so amazing!” Others reminded everyone that Taraji has been musically talented, saying, “Well she was really singing in Hustle & Flow… multi talented.” One fan even brought up another film moment: “She also sang in the movie I Can Do Bad All By Myself… she has a beautiful voice.”



When asked why she decided to do the show, Taraji kept it real, as always. “I do what moves me,” the DMV native told Entertainment Weekly. “I do what excites me and inspires me.”



Taraji may not be known as a singer, but after Scarab that conversation has officially changed. Even if the judges sent her home she gave it all on stage. And the fans are still giving her her flowers.







