No Tax on Tips: What Ohioans Need to Know

Federal 'No Tax on Tips' law aids low-wage Ohio workers, but state taxes unchanged.

Policy may boost morale and reporting, but creates unfairness for non-tipped employees.

Eligibility depends on occupation, income limits, and whether self-employed.

In recent years, tax policies have evolved significantly. For instance, the federal “No Tax on Tips” provision emerged in 2025. Now, as we enter 2026, many Ohioans wonder about its impact. However, this rule applies mainly to federal income taxes. Therefore, state taxes in Ohio remain unchanged. Additionally, understanding qualifications is crucial for tipped workers.

Who Qualifies Among Ohioans?

First, this deduction stems from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Consequently, it allows up to $25,000 in qualified tips to be deducted federally. For example, eligible Ohioans include servers, bartenders, and hair stylists. But, they must work in occupations that customarily receive tips. Moreover, tips need to be voluntary cash or credit card payments. Importantly, employees report these to employers for payroll purposes.

Furthermore, income limits apply to all qualifiers. Specifically, the deduction phases out above $150,000 for single filers. Similarly, it’s $300,000 for married couples filing jointly. However, self-employed individuals might also qualify under certain conditions. On the other hand, Ohio has not enacted a state-level exemption yet. Thus, tipped income stays taxable at the state level. Nevertheless, proposals exist in Ohio to mirror federal rules. For now, though, only federal relief is available.

Pros of Not Taxing Tips

One major advantage is financial relief for low-wage workers. As a result, service industry employees keep more earnings. Additionally, this boosts morale and retention in hospitality. For instance, workers feel valued when taxes decrease. Moreover, it encourages accurate tip reporting. Therefore, underreporting might decline over time. Furthermore, during economic hardships, this policy supports families. In Ohio, where service jobs are common, such benefits could stimulate local economies.

Cons of Not Taxing Tips

However, critics argue it creates unfairness among workers. Specifically, non-tipped employees miss out on similar breaks. Consequently, resentment could build in workplaces. Additionally, government revenue drops significantly. Thus, funding for public services might suffer. For example, schools and roads could see less support. Moreover, high earners might exploit loopholes. But, phase-outs aim to prevent that. Nevertheless, enforcement becomes complex for the IRS. In Ohio, without state alignment, confusion persists for filers.

Conclusion

Overall, the no tax on tips policy offers mixed outcomes. While it aids many Ohioans federally, state taxes linger. Therefore, workers should consult tax professionals. Additionally, tracking legislative changes is wise. For instance, Ohio might adopt similar rules soon. However, until then, qualifications hinge on federal guidelines. Ultimately, this highlights ongoing tax reform debates.