Cincinnati Braces for Historic Arctic Cold Through Early February

Extreme cold warnings in effect, with bone-chilling lows and wind chills below -20°F.

Schools and warming centers respond to the frigid weather, while power companies and farmers prepare.

The cold spell is expected to linger into early February, with multiple Arctic air masses moving through.

Right now, we’re staring down one of the nastiest cold snaps we’ve seen in years. A polar vortex is dumping Arctic air straight into the Ohio Valley, and Cincinnati is right in the crosshairs. We’re talking bone-chilling lows, wind chills that feel like -20°F or worse, and this deep freeze might hang around well into the first week of February.

What It Feels Like Out There

Mornings are already brutal—temps dipping near or below zero with wind chills making it feel way colder. Winter Storm Fern dumped several inches of snow earlier this week, so a lot of side streets and bridges are still sketchy. If you’re heading out, give yourself extra time and watch for black ice.

Extreme Cold Warnings Are No Joke

The National Weather Service has Extreme Cold Warnings posted through at least early next week. Daytime highs are barely clawing into the teens, and that’s on a good day. Frostbite can set in fast, so even a quick walk to the mailbox needs serious layers. Honestly, if you don’t have to be outside, don’t.

How It’s Hitting Home

Schools across the Tri-State have already canceled or gone remote a couple of times this week because of snow, ice, and now this arctic air. Warming centers are open for anyone who needs a safe, warm spot. Power companies are on standby in case ice starts taking down lines. Farmers are doing everything they can to keep livestock protected, and a lot of folks are checking in on elderly neighbors or anyone who lives alone.

What February Might Bring

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is calling for below-average temps straight through early February, with the worst of it possibly hitting late January and the first few days of next month. We might catch a brief warmup here and there, but don’t get too excited—it’ll still feel plenty cold. Multiple shots of Arctic air could keep rolling through, so this isn’t a quick hit-and-run.

Staying Safe in the Queen City

We’ve been through tough winters before, and Cincinnati always pulls together. Check on your people, keep pipes from freezing, stock up on blankets and batteries, and keep an eye on local forecasts—they’ll give you the heads-up if things shift. This kind of cold is no fun, but we’ll get through it the way we always do—one warm cup of coffee at a time.