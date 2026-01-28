What’s Really Going On With Pat McGrath Labs – And Why You Should Pay Attention

Pat McGrath is a legendary makeup artist and beauty brand founder who has transformed the industry.

Despite financial challenges, McGrath's company continues operating, and she maintains high-profile creative work.

This raises questions about how the industry supports Black creators and entrepreneurs facing headwinds.

If you’ve been scrolling lately, you’ve probably seen the headlines about Pat McGrath and her makeup empire. Words like auction and bankruptcy have been floating around timelines, and for a lot of us who grew up watching Pat turn faces into art, it’s been jarring. Confusing. And it just doesn’t sit right.



So, let’s talk about what’s actually happening.

Pat McGrath Is A Beauty Icon, Transforming Faces, Spaces, & Places



For those who don’t know, Pat McGrath is the IT GIRL of makeup. In fact, the brand founder is one of the most influential makeup artists in fashion history. For decades, she has shaped how beauty looks on runways, in magazines, and on some of the most recognizable faces from every generation. Naomi Campbell. Angel Reese. Alek Wek. Olandria Carthen.



When she launched Pat McGrath Labs in 2015, she wanted to bring runway-level artistry to every makeup lover.

That meant bold pigments, rich colors, and true representation for everyday makeup wearers. Her Mothership palettes are everything. The textures, the pigments, the way Pat’s makeup looked on Black skin when so many brands still didn’t get it right? Revolutionary. Her brand felt like proof that luxury beauty could finally see us, understand us, and celebrate us.



By 2018, the company was valued at over a billion dollars. That is a major accomplishment for a Black woman-led beauty company only in existence for three years (at the time). But as multiple outlets have reported, the beauty market has shifted dramatically since then. Costs rose. Investor expectations changed. Growth became harder to sustain, especially for brands built on artistry and vision rather than mass trends.



Pat McGrath Labs Files For Bankruptcy While It’s Doors Remain Open



Pat McGrath Labs recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to multiple reports, this move will help the brand restructure debt and stabilize the business. The brand is not shutting down, but it is re-evaluating how products appear on shelves, funding, and more.



In fact, the company has been clear that it’s continuing to operate as usual. Products are still being sold. Teams are still working. Pat is still very much involved.



What’s also important – and often missing from the headlines – is that Pat herself hasn’t gone anywhere. She’s currently working with Louis Vuitton on its beauty expansion and is still actively in the industry.



In other words, her creative power is still in high demand. The woman who changed runway beauty forever didn’t suddenly lose her magic because of a balance sheet.



There’s also a bigger conversation here – what does this mean for other Black creators? If a brand with Pat McGrath’s influence, global reach, and cultural impact can hit financial headwinds, what does that say about how the industry supports others?

