Trending on the Timeline: Jim Jones Claims He Made Kid Cudi’s Career

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

The tea is piping hot on the latest edition of “Trending on the Timeline,” and this time, it’s not the ladies causing a stir, it’s the fellas. DJ Misses is breaking down a surprising clash between two hip-hop heavyweights that has the whole culture talking. The timeline is in shambles as Harlem legend Jim Jones and Cleveland’s very own Kid Cudi get into a heated back-and-forth over the origins of Cudi’s breakout success. It’s a classic case of “who made who,” and both sides are standing ten toes down on their version of history.

Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:

Jim Jones Claims the Crown for Cudi’s Success



The drama kicked off when Jim Jones took to a podcast platform to air out some grievances regarding Kid Cudi’s rise to fame. According to the Diplomat member, the success of Cudi’s debut smash hit “Day ‘N’ Nite” wasn’t organic, it was engineered by Jones himself. In a bold statement, Jones claimed that nobody in New York City knew who Kid Cudi was until he hopped on the remix.

Jones detailed a story where he discovered Cudi working at a store under the label. He alleges that he offered to shoot a video for the track if he could use the beat. Jones claims his version was ripped from YouTube and subsequently blew up, making it the biggest record in the city. In his eyes, he provided the co-sign that launched a superstar career, and he feels he hasn’t received the credit he deserves for putting the “Man on the Moon” on the map.