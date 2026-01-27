Remembering John Witherspoon: His Most Iconic Movies & Shows
Remembering John Witherspoon: His 10 Most Iconic Movies and TV Shows
John Witherspoon was one of those rare entertainers who could steal a scene with just a look, a pause, or a perfectly timed joke.
Whether he was playing the loud but loving dad, the wise neighborhood OG, or the hilarious uncle everybody knew, he brought authenticity and humor that made every role unforgettable.
His career spanned decades across film and television, and his impact on Black comedy culture is unmatched.
Witherspoon passed away on October 29, 2019, but his legacy continues to live on through the laughter he gave the world.
Here are ten of John Witherspoon’s most iconic movies and TV shows that remain beloved today.
Friday
Next Friday
Friday After Next
The Wayans Bros.
The Boondocks
Boomerang
House Party
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
Black Jesus
Vampire In Brooklyn
These roles represent the heart of what made John Witherspoon so special.
From the legendary voice of Granddad on The Boondocks to his unforgettable portrayal of Willie Jones in the Friday franchise, he brought real life humor, fatherly wisdom, and nonstop laughs into every character he played.
Even years after his passing, his voice, expressions, and classic one liners continue to be quoted and celebrated. John Witherspoon was not just a comedian or actor, he was a cultural icon whose legacy will forever live on through the laughter he shared with generations.
