Pitino vs Pitino: St. John’s Edges Xavier 88-83

St. John's mounts fierce comeback to defeat Xavier in Big East matchup

Pitino father-son rivalry adds personal intrigue to the competitive game

Rick Pitino's milestone 900th career win highlights the family pride

In a gripping Big East matchup, St. John’s rallied to defeat Xavier 88-83. This game highlighted the unique father-son rivalry between coaches Rick and Richard Pitino. Fans packed the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The atmosphere was electric from tip-off. However, the emotional layer added extra intrigue.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Father-Son Rivalry Takes Center Stage

Rick Pitino, head coach of St. John’s, faced his son Richard, who is in his first season at Xavier. This marked their fifth head-to-head clash. Previously, Rick held a 3-1 edge over Richard. Moreover, these matchups span Richard’s stints at Florida International, Minnesota, and New Mexico. In addition, Rick has won 20 of 23 Division I games against family members. Therefore, the stakes felt personal beyond the scoreboard. Yet, Richard embraced the challenge with humor beforehand. For instance, he joked about his dad’s milestone pursuit. As a result, the game blended competition and family bonds.

Thrilling Game Recap

Xavier jumped out strong in the first half. They built a 49-37 lead at halftime. Then, they extended it to 55-39 early in the second. However, St. John’s mounted a fierce comeback. They unleashed a 16-1 run to shift momentum. Additionally, the teams traded leads in the final minutes. Dylan Darling hit a crucial 3-pointer with 53.2 seconds left. Furthermore, Ruben Prey’s putback layup sealed the win with 13 seconds remaining. Consequently, St. John’s extended their win streak to six. Their record improved to 15-5 overall and 8-1 in the Big East. Meanwhile, Xavier dropped to 11-9 and 3-6 in conference play.

Standout Performances on Both Sides

For St. John’s, Bryce Hopkins led with 18 points. Dillon Mitchell added 17, while Ian Jackson contributed 16. These efforts fueled the rally. On the other hand, Xavier’s Tre Carroll shone brightly. He scored a career-high 31 points, including 18 in the second half. Moreover, Malik Messina-Moore tallied 17 points, with 15 before halftime. Jovan Milicevic chipped in 14 before fouling out. Thus, individual brilliance kept the game close until the end.

Rick Pitino’s Milestone Victory

This win marked Rick Pitino’s 900th career victory. He became the fourth Division I coach to reach this mark. Only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, and Roy Williams have more. Additionally, defeating his son made it memorable. Richard congratulated his father postgame. Therefore, the achievement blended professional triumph with family pride. However, Rick downplayed the number, focusing on team success.

Implications for the Season

St. John’s surge positions them as Big East contenders. Their resilience shows championship potential. Conversely, Xavier must regroup to climb the standings. Yet, this loss highlights their talent despite the setback. In conclusion, the Pitino rivalry added a heartfelt chapter to college basketball lore. Fans eagerly await their next encounter.