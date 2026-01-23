The Ravishing Red #RHOP Reunion Looks Include Dr. Wendy’s Sizzling Silhouette, Karen Huger’s Crimson Corset & Angel’s Old Hollywood Haute Couture

The ladies coordinated in various shades of ravishing red.

Each housewife's look embodied their unique style and personality.

Newcomers Tia and Angel made bold statements, while Monique's viral 'pyramid goddess' design sparked social media buzz.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac leaned into coordinated crimson couture for the Season 10 reunion, and they sizzled and slayed in various shades of ravishing red.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

As always, the group sat down with Andy Cohen to reflect on a season marked by a chaotic cast trip, Chris Samuels dating rumors, and soon, the long-anticipated return of the highly missed Grand Dame.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the cast, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, Keiarna Stewart, Jassi Rideaux, newcomer Angel Massie, and yes, the Grand Dame Karen Huger herself, turned up the heat in fashion-forward looks featuring sky-high slits, sculptural collars, daring cutouts, and asymmetrical silhouettes.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Check out the #RHOP season 10 reunion looks captured by celeb photographer Clifton Prescod below.

Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant opted for a silky, one-sleeve Victoria Beckham gown featuring a thigh-high slit and midsection cutouts.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Backstage, Gizelle told The Daily Dish that she made a few adjustments to ensure the look reflected her personality.

“Because Victoria was having me covered all up and I needed to show some skin, honey,” she said. “So, did some little tweaks, but I absolutely love it.” She added, “The material is amazing, it kind of cinches my body, so I’m here for it.”

Wendy Osefo

Wendy Osefo might have ongoing legal woes, but she was worry-free and FLAWLESS at the #RHOP reunion.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

The housewife selected a Sergio Hudson column gown and layered it with a dramatic feathered maxi robe.

“Season 10 reunion, we want to go for effortless, chic,” Dr. Wendy told The Daily Dish. “We are going for Hollywood chic. Simple, clean lines, but makes a statement.”

“Class dismissed,” she added on Instagram.

Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby did something different and embraced what she described as “the sultriness of the color red” in a textured mini dress accented by a dramatic, floor-skimming bow.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

“I wanted a playful take on a look of elegance and envelope-pushing sexiness,” Ashley explained to The Daily Dish via email.

Tia Glover

At her first reunion, new housewife Tia Glover chose a custom gown by Nigerian designer Brides by Nona, drawing inspiration from classic Hollywood glamour while prioritizing comfort.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

“I was going for elegant and old Hollywood glamour,” she told The Daily Dish, calling the look “true to brand” for her. “It’s something beautiful, but I also wanted to be really comfortable sitting down in it, and not having to fidget, so I think it checks all of the boxes.” She added, “I hope you like it!”

Angel Massie

#RHOP newbie Angel Massie wore a custom-designed red lace mermaid gown paired with gloves and statement jewelry, leaning into vintage influences.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

“It was obviously made for this snatched body,” she told The Daily Dish backstage. “And I have on a few jewels, and gloves, and the real inspiration was old Hollywood. My stylist, Harrison, was wonderful about putting the look together.” She added, “I feel great. I feel like me. I feel like one hot mama.”

Stacey Rusch

Stacey Rusch drew inspiration from Nigeria, playing up her newfound heritage in a crystal-embellished gown by designer Modupeola Akintade, featuring a plunging neckline and intricate detailing.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

“Today, my look is inspired by Nigeria,” the Shayo Wellness creator told The Daily Dish. “I would like to present to you my idea of what a Nigerian queen looks like. I want to serve passion, I want to serve purpose, I want to serve power, and I chose this wonderful Nigerian designer to bring it all together.”

Keiarna Stewart

Keiarna Stewart leaned into a more imaginative aesthetic with a glittering gown featuring a sculptural pointed sleeve for the #RHOP reunion.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

“I’m giving Arabian princess goddess, gorgeous, glam, high fashion, very original,” she told The Daily Dish. “Very Kim K meets like, what a princess would be like if she was a villain. It’s so good.”

Jassi Rideaux

Jassi Rideaux wore a custom Hozae Atelier gown adorned with hand-applied jewels and three-dimensional red rose embellishments.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

“I’m wearing a beautiful, custom, José Atelier design,” she told The Daily Dish about her look. “All of the designs and jewels on this dress were hand-done. It’s a custom piece. And of course, my Nigerian designer’s got this corset snatching me right on in.”

Monique Samuels

Monique Samuels made her #RHOP reunion return in a bold, sculptural custom design by Riley Knoxx Couture, featuring geometric elements and metallic red leg embellishments.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

She told The Daily Dish that she was going for “pyramid goddess” and “melanated Wonder Woman,” drawing inspiration from strength and superhero imagery.

The dress has gone viral on social media, with people weighing in with various opinions.

Karen Huger

Lastly, The Grand Dame Karen Huger made her grand return to #RHOP in a corseted crimson gown with asymmetrical statement sleeves and a silky train that amplified the drama her apperance will surely bring.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

As previously reported, she will have a pre-reunion sitdown with Andy Cohen to discuss her DUI arrest and will be seated alongside him at the reunion.

What do YOU think about the #RHOP Reunion looks?

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

The post The Ravishing Red #RHOP Reunion Looks Include Dr. Wendy’s Sizzling Silhouette, Karen Huger’s Crimson Corset & Angel’s Old Hollywood Haute Couture appeared first on Bossip.

The Ravishing Red #RHOP Reunion Looks Include Dr. Wendy’s Sizzling Silhouette, Karen Huger’s Crimson Corset & Angel’s Old Hollywood Haute Couture was originally published on bossip.com