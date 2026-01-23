Snowfall Amounts Rise for Cincinnati Area

A major winter storm is barreling toward the Tri-State area this weekend. Snowfall amounts have climbed in recent forecasts. Moreover, experts now predict significant accumulation. Cincinnati, northern Kentucky, and southern Indiana face the brunt. Consequently, residents are bracing for heavy snow starting Saturday.

Updated Forecast Shows Higher Totals

First, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch. It covers much of the region through Sunday. Additionally, models point to 6 to 12 inches in most spots. Some areas could see even more. For example, FOX19 reports a majority expecting 6-12 inches. Heavier bands might push totals higher locally. Therefore, snowfall estimates keep rising as data refines. This marks a shift from earlier lighter predictions.

The storm draws moisture from the Gulf. Meanwhile, arctic air settles in firmly. As a result, heavy, fluffy snow piles up fast. Sunday brings the peak intensity for many. Snow rates could hit 1 inch per hour at times. In short, driving will turn treacherous quickly.

Impacts Beyond Just Snow Depth

Heavy snow disrupts daily life here. Schools may close or delay. Travel becomes risky on highways and side streets. Furthermore, power outages loom if lines weigh down. Plows work overtime, but accumulation outpaces efforts initially. Additionally, dangerously cold temps follow the storm. Wind chills drop sharply afterward. Consequently, folks should limit outdoor time.

Preparation Tips for Residents

Stock up on essentials now. Bread, milk, batteries, and water top the list. Charge devices fully. Keep flashlights handy too. Moreover, check on neighbors, especially the elderly. Shovel pathways safely to avoid injury. Finally, monitor local alerts from WLWT or FOX19. Updates come fast in these events.

This storm feels big for the Tri-State. Snowfall increases bring real excitement mixed with caution. Stay safe out there. Bundle up and enjoy the winter wonderland from indoors if possible. Fingers crossed for minimal disruptions.