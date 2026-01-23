Rick Pitino: ‘I’ll Leave Team in Cincinnati’ vs Son

Rick Pitino aims for career win 900 against his son Richard's Xavier team, adding family intrigue.

Pitino vows to leave his team in Cincinnati if they lose, highlighting his fierce competitive spirit.

The game impacts Big East standings, with St. John's riding momentum and Xavier seeking a statement win.

The upcoming clash between St. John’s and Xavier this Saturday promises intense family drama on the court. Rick Pitino, the Hall of Fame coach at St. John’s, faces his son Richard Pitino, now in his first season leading the Xavier Musketeers. Moreover, the game holds extra significance. Rick stands at 899 career wins after a comeback victory over Seton Hall.

Recent Momentum for St. John’s

On Tuesday night, January 20, 2026, St. John’s rallied dramatically at Madison Square Garden. They erased a 15-point second-half deficit to defeat Seton Hall 65-60. Dillon Mitchell delivered a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Consequently, this win marked Rick Pitino’s 899th career victory. It ties him with the late Bob Knight for fourth on the all-time list. Therefore, a triumph at Xavier could deliver his historic 900th win.

Pitino praised his team’s resilience. He called it his favorite game of the season. Additionally, the Red Storm improved to 14-5 overall and 7-1 in Big East play. Their strong league start builds excitement for the road test ahead.

The Famous Quote and Motivation

After the Seton Hall game, Pitino addressed the milestone matchup directly. He said, “This is going to be a lot of fun [and] a great game. If we lose, I’ll leave my team in Cincinnati.” This bold statement quickly spread across media. Furthermore, it highlights his fierce competitive nature. He refuses to accept defeat from his own son. In fact, the quip serves as strong motivation for his players. It warns them of the high stakes involved.

Pitino also reflected on the rarity of the situation. His special advisor, Kenny Klein, pointed out the possibility earlier. Pitino joked about the odds after 50 years of coaching. He noted, “What’s the chances of that happening… your 900th win is against your son?” Clearly, the family aspect makes it special.

Father-Son History on the Sidelines

The Pitinos have met as head coaches four times before. Rick holds a 3-1 edge in those contests. For example, he won against Richard’s teams at Florida International in 2012 and Minnesota in 2014. However, Richard claimed victory with New Mexico over Iona in 2022. Then, Rick’s St. John’s beat New Mexico last season. Now, this Big East showdown adds new intensity. It marks their first conference clash.

Stakes for Both Sides

For Rick Pitino, victory means more than just a milestone. It preserves family bragging rights too. Meanwhile, Richard aims to spoil the moment in his new role. Xavier, rebuilding under him, seeks a statement win at home in the Cintas Center. Additionally, the game impacts Big East standings. St. John’s rides momentum, while Xavier looks to bounce back.

This father-son battle transcends typical rivalry. It blends personal pride with program goals. Pitino’s humorous yet serious warning underscores his drive. As a result, expect maximum effort from the Red Storm. The game tips off Saturday in Cincinnati. Win or lose, it will create lasting memories in college basketball lore.