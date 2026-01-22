Cincinnati Bearcats Get Handled by No. 1 Arizona Wildcats, 77-51

On January 21, 2026, the Cincinnati Bearcats headed out west to take on the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Everyone knew this was going to be a tough one. Arizona came in undefeated at 18-0 and just kept rolling. The final score ended up 77-51. Ouch. Cincinnati dropped to 10-9 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play, while Arizona improved to 19-0 and a perfect 6-0 in conference.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

First Half Was Actually Competitive

For a while, it looked like the Bearcats might hang around. They went into halftime down just 33-27. Baba Miller was active inside, finishing with 14 points. Shon Abaev chipped in 13. They fought hard and kept the game within reach. Arizona had the edge, especially in the paint, but Cincinnati was still in it.

Second Half Turned Into a Blowout

Then the wheels came off. Arizona came out blazing after the break and outscored UC 44-24 in the second half. They went on a couple of big runs that Cincinnati just couldn’t answer. Shooting percentages tell the story: Arizona dominated while the Bearcats struggled to find the bottom of the net. The lead ballooned fast, and what started as a game turned into a rout.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Arizona’s Standouts

Motiejus Krivas led the way with 17 points. Ivan Kharchenkov added 14. Their defense was suffocating, and they owned the glass and the paint (48 points in the paint). Tommy Lloyd’s team looked every bit like the No. 1 squad in the country. They’re one of only a handful of unbeaten teams left, and it’s easy to see why.

Tough Night for Cincinnati

The Bearcats gave effort, but they couldn’t match Arizona’s depth or execution. Turnovers piled up, rebounds were hard to come by, and shots just wouldn’t fall. Miller and Abaev were bright spots, but it wasn’t enough on the road against the best team in college basketball. It’s a learning moment, but it stings.

What’s Next

This loss shows how stacked the Big 12 really is. Arizona looks unstoppable right now. For Cincinnati, it’s back to the drawing board. They’ve got to clean things up and get ready for the next one. Road games against top teams are brutal, but that’s the conference life.

The Bearcats will bounce back they always do. But man, Arizona is on another level this year.