Urgent Chicken Recall in Ohio : Listeria Scare

Heads Up, Ohio

Big food safety warning just dropped. Suzanna’s Kitchen is pulling a bunch of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillets because they might be contaminated with Listeria. Yeah, that’s the nasty bug that can make people really sick. No one has gotten ill from this yet, which is good news, but we definitely don’t want anyone to.

What’s Being Recalled

They’re talking about roughly 13,720 pounds of fully cooked chicken. It comes in 10-pound cases two 5-pound bags inside each one. Look for lot code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 stamped on the side of the case and on the individual packages. The USDA establishment number P-1382 should be inside the inspection mark too. If you spot any of that, don’t touch it.

Where It Went

The chicken shipped to foodservice distributors in seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio. Most of it ended up in restaurants, school cafeterias, hospitals, and places like that. So regular folks at home probably aren’t holding it directly, but it’s worth double-checking if you buy from a bulk supplier or know someone who does.

Why This Is Serious

Listeria isn’t something to mess around with. It can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, and worse especially for pregnant women, older adults, or anyone with a weakened immune system. The USDA slapped this with a Class I recall, which is their highest-risk category. That means they’re treating it like a real emergency.

What to Do Right Now

If you think you have any of this chicken, throw it out. Don’t try to cook or eat it. Restaurants and businesses should check their freezers and toss anything that matches. Clean anything the product touched—utensils, shelves, whatever. If you have questions, shoot an email to dduncan@suzannaskitchen.com. Better safe than sorry.

Bottom Line

Recalls like this happen because someone caught the problem early—thankfully. But it’s a reminder to stay on top of these alerts. Keep an eye on the USDA website or Ohio Department of Health for any updates. Nobody wants a Listeria surprise, especially not in January.