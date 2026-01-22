Top 5 Wealthiest Folks in the Cincinnati Area

Farmer family's Cintas grew from humble beginnings to $12.5B empire, creating thousands of local jobs.

Bengals owners the Brown family's NFL success drives their $5B wealth, while supporting community causes.

Medpace founder Troendle's $2.5B net worth stems from innovative healthcare research firm.

A Quick Look Around

Living in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, you see plenty of success stories. Some people here have built incredible fortunes through smart businesses and big investments. For instance, sports teams, uniform companies, and medical research stand out. Moreover, these folks often keep a low profile. However, Forbes and other sources track their wealth pretty closely. So, here’s a rundown of the top five based on the latest estimates.

Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

1. The Farmer Family (Cintas)

The Farmer family tops the list with a combined net worth around $12.5 billion. They started Cintas way back during tough times. Today, it provides uniforms and cleaning services everywhere. Furthermore, Scott Farmer led as CEO for years before stepping back. Consequently, the family still holds a big stake. Besides creating thousands of local jobs, they show how a family business can grow huge.

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

2. Mike Brown and Family (Cincinnati Bengals)

Mike Brown and his family come in strong at about $5 billion. They own the Bengals, a franchise that’s climbed in value big time. Additionally, Mike helped his dad start the team decades ago. Now, family members stay involved in running things. Therefore, NFL success drives their wealth. Nevertheless, they also support community efforts around here.

3. August Troendle (Medpace)

Dr. August Troendle founded Medpace right here in Cincinnati. The clinical research company helps develop new drugs. His personal net worth sits around $2.5 billion. Moreover, going public boosted his fortune significantly. For example, it supports important healthcare work. Thus, innovation in medicine pays off handsomely for him.

4. Ken Oaks (Total Quality Logistics)

Ken Oaks built Total Quality Logistics from the ground up in 1997. It’s one of the biggest freight brokers around. His estimated wealth reaches nearly $1 billion. Additionally, he started small but grew fast through smart logistics moves. Therefore, the company brings in billions yearly. However, the industry has its ups and downs.

Source: Jeff Dean / Getty

5. Carl Lindner III (American Financial Group)

Carl Lindner III helps run American Financial Group, focusing on insurance. He also owns FC Cincinnati soccer team. His net worth is roughly $500 million or more. Furthermore, mixing finance with sports diversifies things nicely. For instance, the soccer club adds excitement locally. Thus, he keeps building on a strong foundation.

Wrapping It Up

These five highlight how diverse wealth looks in our region. From sports and uniforms to research and logistics, they create opportunities for many. Moreover, most give back through jobs and donations. Therefore, their stories motivate folks starting out. Nevertheless, fortunes can shift with markets. Finally, it’s cool seeing homegrown success right here in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.