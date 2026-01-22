Upcoming Winter Storm Fern Targets Cincinnati

Winter Storm Fern is approaching the eastern U.S., bringing heavy snow and icy conditions. Cincinnati faces major impacts. Travel disruptions are expected.

Timing

Snow is supposed to begin Saturday afternoon, January 24. It may intensify Saturday night into Sunday morning. The storm tapers off by Sunday evening, January 25.

Snowfall Forecast

An 80% chance exists for over 4 inches in Greater Cincinnati. Totals may reach 4–6 inches. Heavier amounts fall south and east of the city.

Winter Storm Watch

The watch covers Boone, Kenton, Campbell, and Clermont counties. It runs from January 24 morning through January 25 evening. Hazardous conditions loom.

Arctic Cold Follows

Bitter cold arrives post-storm. Temperatures drop to single digits. Sub-zero wind chills are possible next week.

Key Impacts

Heavy snow may create slippery roads. Travel may become difficult or impossible. Power outages remain possible. Southern suburbs face greater risk.

Preparation Tips

Stock food, water, and medications now. Prepare emergency kits. Limit travel during heavy snow. Monitor National Weather Service updates. Charge devices.

Community Readiness

Officials track the storm. Schools may close. Plowing teams stand ready. Residents prepare for significant winter weather. This weekend storm promises widespread snow and cold. Stay vigilant and plan ahead.