Ubisoft Kills ‘Prince of Persia: Sands of Time’ Remake & Multiple Other Projects

NurPhoto / Ubisoft

Ubisoft is undergoing a substantial restructuring, leading to the cancellation of multiple games and layoffs as a byproduct.

IGN reports that Ubisoft is canceling six games, including Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

The website also reports that the game developer will be closing two studios and that we can expect further layoffs and delays for seven titles.

While remaining mum on most of the canceled games, Ubisoft publicly announced that its long-awaited, seemingly doomed-from-the-start remake of Sands of Time was officially dead.

The sad news was eventually confirmed by the official Prince of Persia account X, formerly on Twitter, in a statement.

Three of the other canceled games were new IPs, and another was a mobile game. The company says its focus will be on open-world games and live services going forward.

“Today’s announcement introduces a radically new value-creation model: a more gamer-centric organization, structured around creative genres, relying on integrated business units with faster, decentralized decision-making and a greater ability to quickly adapt to players’ expectations,” Ubisoft said in a statement.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot also said a “selective” AAA games industry, rising development costs, and “greater challenges in creating brands” are the leading causes for the company’s restructuring.



Doesn’t sound like a recipe for success.

Ubisoft Is Also Reportedly Delaying The Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Remaster

As for the delayed titles, no details were provided by Ubisoft, but reporting suggests one is the Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remaster, which was supposed to launch before March 31 but is now expected to hit consoles before March 31, 2027.

As expected, the news isn’t being well received on the gaming streets, with many saddened that the Sands of Time remake no longer happening, but also not surprised that Ubisoft dropped the ball once again.

Not a good start to 2026 for the video game world.

You can see more reactions below.