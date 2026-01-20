Mixtape Cole On the Way? Jadakiss Says “Yes”

Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Jadakiss may have just added fuel to the J. Cole hype train.

During a recent podcast conversation with Fat Joe, Jadakiss suggested Cole has more than one project coming.

According to Kiss, Cole plans to release a mixtape in addition to his long-awaited album The Fall Off. The comment caught fans off guard, especially with Cole already gearing up for a major album rollout.

Cole has a strong history with mixtapes. Projects like The Come Up, The Warm Up, and Friday Night Lights helped shape his rise. Those releases built trust with fans long before mainstream success followed.

If a new mixtape does arrive, it could offer a raw counterbalance to The Fall Off. That possibility alone has social media buzzing. For now, fans wait to see if Cole confirms what Jadakiss let slip.

Here’s a walk down memory lane on some of J. Cole’s most iconic mixtapes to date.

J. Cole Mixtapes

The Come Up (2007)

Cole’s early introduction was packed with hunger and raw storytelling before mainstream attention.