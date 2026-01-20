How to Prevent Frostbite and Other Health Risks During Extreme Cold

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Dangerously cold temperatures continue to impact large parts of the country, increasing serious health risks. Doctors warn that extreme cold affects more than comfort. It can quickly become life-threatening without proper precautions.

Frostbite remains one of the most immediate dangers. It occurs when skin and underlying tissue freeze, often within minutes, during subzero wind chills. Fingers, toes, ears, and noses face the highest risk.

Hypothermia also poses a major threat. It happens when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, and loss of coordination.

Cold weather also places added strain on the heart. Shoveling snow and exposure to frigid air can raise blood pressure and heart rate. Doctors say this combination increases heart attack risk, especially for older adults.

Medical experts urge preparation, awareness, and moderation during extreme cold. Small steps can significantly reduce health risks when temperatures plunge. Here are five key ways to stay safe.

5 Ways to Protect Yourself in Extreme Cold

Dress in layers and cover exposed skin

Wear multiple layers and protect hands, feet, ears, and face. Avoid tight clothing that restricts circulation.