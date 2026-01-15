Cincinnati Bearcats vs Colorado: 77-68 Win Recap

Last night, January 14, 2026, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats hosted the University of Colorado Buffaloes in a thrilling Big 12 matchup at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati emerged victorious with a final score of 77-68. This win marked the Bearcats’ first conference victory of the season. Moreover, it provided a much-needed boost after a rocky start.

My First Game at Fifth Third Arena

This was my first time attending a game at Fifth Third Arena. The atmosphere felt electric from the moment I walked in. Fans filled the seats with energy. Additionally, the student section created loud cheers throughout. Therefore, the home-court advantage shone brightly. However, the arena’s design made every play feel close and intense. Overall, it was an unforgettable experience.

Dominant First Half Sets the Tone

Cincinnati jumped out strong early. They opened with a 10-0 run and forced multiple turnovers. Consequently, the Bearcats built a commanding lead. By halftime, they led 43-25. Furthermore, they held Colorado to poor shooting in the opening period. Thus, the home team controlled the pace effectively.

Key Performances Shine Through

Senior forward Baba Miller dominated the game. He scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Additionally, he grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. Moreover, he added four assists and two blocks. Meanwhile, Moustapha Thiam contributed 15 points with strong interior play. On the Colorado side, Isaiah Johnson led with 18 points. However, the Buffaloes struggled overall with 17 turnovers.

Second-Half Rally Falls Short

Colorado mounted a comeback in the second half. They cut the deficit to five points at one stage. Nevertheless, Cincinnati responded quickly. For instance, Day Day Thomas hit key shots to extend the lead. Therefore, the Bearcats maintained control. In the end, they sealed the win with solid free-throw shooting.

Looking Ahead for Both Teams

This victory improves Cincinnati to 9-8 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12. It also serves as a confidence builder. Next, they face No. 3 Iowa State at home. Meanwhile, Colorado drops to 12-5 and 2-2 in conference play. Despite the loss, their resilience showed promise. Overall, the game highlighted strong defense and interior scoring.

Attending my first game here made the win even sweeter. The crowd’s support felt incredible. I’m excited for more Bearcats basketball!