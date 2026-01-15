Did Anyone Win The Powerball Last Night?

The Powerball drawing on January 14, 2026, created plenty of excitement. Players across the country checked their tickets. Many in Ohio hoped for a big win. Here is what happened.

Winning Numbers and Jackpot Status

The numbers drawn were 6, 24, 39, 43, 51, with Powerball 2. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. The jackpot reached an estimated $157 million. Its cash value sat at about $71 million. No ticket matched all six numbers. The grand prize rolled over to the next drawing.

National Prize Winners

Two tickets in Texas won $1 million each. One ticket in Tennessee won $2 million with Power Play. Several players matched four numbers plus the Powerball. Those tickets earned $50,000 or $100,000 with Power Play. In total, more than 411,000 tickets won some prize.

Ohio Winners

Ohio had no million-dollar winners. Six tickets won $200 each. Nineteen tickets won $100. Three hundred forty-two tickets won $14. Over 4,000 tickets won $8. Another 618 won $7. Many Ohio players enjoyed small prizes. No major jackpot or high-tier wins came to the state.

Next Drawing Details

The jackpot now grows to $179 million for Saturday, January 17. The cash option will be around $80.8 million. Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Players should check tickets soon and play responsibly.

Quick Powerball Facts

Powerball began in 1992. It operates in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A basic ticket costs $2. Adding Power Play costs $1 more and boosts non-jackpot prizes. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Smaller prizes come more often. Matching only the Powerball wins $4.

Last night’s drawing had no jackpot winner. Prizes reached many players nationwide and in Ohio. The next chance arrives soon. Good luck to everyone playing.