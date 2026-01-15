Cincinnati Stink Solved: Waste Plant Leak Causes Foul Odor

Residents in parts of Greater Cincinnati recently noticed a strong, unpleasant smell. The odor spread across the village of St. Bernard. Many people reported complaints quickly. Therefore, local officials acted fast. Additionally, authorities investigated the source. Now, they have provided a clear explanation.

Source: La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens / La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens

The Cause of the Odor

A leak occurred at the Synthica facility. This waste-to-energy plant sits on Vine Street. Specifically, one holding tank developed a problem. Consequently, wastewater escaped into the air. Moreover, the material came from non-hazardous organic waste. For example, it included pre-consumer food scraps. Thus, the byproduct created a foul, gaseous smell. However, officials stressed it posed no major danger.

Official Response and Actions

St. Bernard Mayor Jonathan Stuchell announced the findings. He shared the update on Friday night. Furthermore, Synthica issued a statement soon after. The company confirmed protective measures were in place. Additionally, workers began pumping down the tank immediately. Therefore, the release should stop soon. Repairs will follow once the liquid transfers safely. Meanwhile, the Ohio EPA arrived on scene. The Metropolitan Sewer District also assisted. Besides, the local fire department monitored air quality. Overall, teams contained the situation effectively.

Impact on the Community

Nearby residents experienced the odor strongly. Complaints poured in from the village area. Consequently, people felt concerned about daily life. However, the wastewater stayed within the facility. It did not reach surface waters. Moreover, air monitoring showed no hazardous levels. Still, the smell disrupted comfort for many. Therefore, authorities promised ongoing updates. Synthica apologized sincerely. They committed to reducing the odor fast.

Looking Ahead

This incident highlights industrial challenges. However, quick response limited harm. Additionally, a public meeting may occur soon. Residents can hear directly from Synthica. Furthermore, repairs aim to prevent future leaks. Thus, the community hopes for normal air soon. Officials continue to watch closely. The situation remains under control as of January 2026.