Damson Idris’ Non-Answer Regarding Him Being The New ‘Black Panther’ Adds More Fuel To His MCU Casting

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Damson Idris

Damson Idris’ name has been attached to Marvel Studios’ Black Panther since leaked concept photos fueled rumors that he would be taking the heart-shaped herb in Avengers: Doomsday. Now, his non-answer about possibly taking up the mantle of Wakanda’s protector has only left more speculation.

While on the red carpet for the Golden Globes, the F1: The Movie star spoke with Variety about the possibility of taking over the role of T’Challa in Black Panther 3, and possibly other MCU movies.

Idris gave one of the most non-answers ever, while at the same time being extra careful not to spill the beans on whether he is the new Black Panther.

Love Movies? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I am thankful to the fans,” Idris said. “Of course it’s a rumor, but I love that movie. I love the world. I’m glad the everyone seeing the future of that too. It’s moving in a brilliant direction, and I’m excited for the third one.”

Idris’ answer didn’t do anything to quiet the rumblings of him becoming T’Challa, who was killed off-screen, and honored in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

In Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler had to pivot to T’Challa’s sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), taking over the mantle of Black Panther after her brother’s death.

Is Marvel Having A Change of Heart Regarding Recasting T’Challa?

Marvel Studios has been very vocal regarding not having any interest in recasting the role of T’Challa, much to the dismay of many fans. Still, rumors and an industry report suggest the Disney-owned company is now considering recasting the character.

Damson Idris’ name was one of the top candidates to fill the role, and his answer to the question only makes the chatter louder.

Well, we will find out when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Until then, you can see more reactions below.