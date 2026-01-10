Gov. Mike DeWine Warns: Hell No to Entering Daycares for Fraud Probes

Unauthorized entry to daycares is illegal and endangers children, not journalism

DeWine encourages citizens to report fraud through official channels, not vigilante tactics

State has robust safeguards against fraud, but isolated incidents shouldn't target specific groups

In a blunt warning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has put self-styled sleuths on notice. He told the public to stop trying to barge into child care facilities under the guise of investigating alleged fraud. This comes amid viral social media videos showing people, often calling themselves investigative journalists, being turned away from Columbus-area daycares.

According to NBC4, The governor made his stance crystal clear during a recent news conference. He emphasized child safety above amateur detective work. Moreover, he mocked the idea that denial of entry proves wrongdoing.

The Spark: Viral Videos and Social Media Frenzy

Over the past weeks, platforms flooded with clips of civilians approaching daycares. These individuals demanded entry or answers about enrollment and funding. However, staff refused them access. Consequently, many videos claimed this secrecy hides fraud.

Inspired by similar allegations in Minnesota, the trend spread to Ohio. Some focused on facilities run by Somali Americans. Yet, no widespread evidence has emerged in the Buckeye State. Still, the videos gained traction quickly.

DeWine’s Fiery Response: Protecting Kids Comes First

Governor DeWine did not mince words. “It shouldn’t be a shock when you see something on social media, and someone is going, ‘I can’t get into this place, no one will let me in.’ Well, hell, no! No one should let them in,” he declared.

Furthermore, he pointed to Ohio law. It strictly prohibits entry to anyone not employed by the facility or responsible for a child inside. This rule exists to shield children from strangers. Therefore, random adults knocking and demanding tours is not just unwelcome. It is illegal and dangerous.

DeWine ridiculed those surprised by being blocked. After all, what did they expect? A welcome mat for uninvited intruders? Imagine thinking you can stroll into a place full of kids without cause. That is not journalism. That is a security risk.

Proper Channels: Report, Don’t Trespass

Instead of playing vigilante, the governor urged concerned citizens to use official channels. Anyone suspecting fraud should report it to the Ohio Department of Children and Youth. Options include an online form, email, or toll-free number.

Additionally, DeWine highlighted the state’s robust safeguards. Ohio pays providers based on actual attendance, not enrollment. Verification uses PINs, photos, and QR codes. The department conducts thousands of unannounced inspections yearly. In 2025 alone, it handled 124 fraud tips, leading to repayments and closures.

Thus, real investigations happen through trained officials, not random YouTubers with cameras.

Why This Matters: Safety Over Sensationalism

The governor stressed that fraud exists in any large system. Ohio has nearly 5,200 funded facilities. However, he warned against fixating on any group. “We need to look at this as not a Somalian problem; we need to look at this as a fraud problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, these amateur intrusions harass workers and disrupt care. They achieve nothing useful. In fact, they distract from legitimate oversight.

DeWine’s message is simple. If you care about kids and taxpayer money, stay out and speak up the right way. Barging in? That is not heroic. It is foolish, and the state says hell no to it.