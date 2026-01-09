Don't Know What To Watch This Week? Here's A List!
TV Shows & Movies To Add To Your Weekly Watch List
Every week on The Morning Hustle, Lore’l breaks down everything that’s currently on her watch list and gives her unfiltered review of what she’s seen. While you’ll have to tune into the show to hear Lo’s latest reviews, here’s a list of series that made it to her current rotation.
The Upshaws (Netflix)
The Upshaws returns to Netflix for it’s last season. Anchored by Mike Epps and Kim Fields, it follows a working-class Black family struggling to “make it work and make it right” while living in middle America.
The Pitt (HBO)
The Pitt returned for it’s long awaited second season. Taking us to Pittsburgh, PA, it tracks the lives of healthcare workers at a local hospital. We see them navigate their personal happenings, work politics, and the high stress of working in the medical field.
Emily In Paris (Netflix)
You may have missed this in your holiday frenzy, but Netflix’s Emily In Paris returned in late December for it’s fifth season. What’s it about? An American woman who jet sets to Paris after she lands a job working in marketing. It’s the perfect series to start binging this week.
My Korean Boyfriend (Netflix)
This Netflix Brazil series has found its way to an American audience, or at least to Lore’l’s screen. It follows five Brazilian women, each at a different stage of life and love, as they travel to South Korea and meet their crushes in a K-drama-inspired reality show.
