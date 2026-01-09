Trending on the Timeline: Renee Nicole Good and Trump’s Plans

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

We are keeping our ear to the streets and bringing you the hottest updates shaking up the sports world. From the tragic shooting in Minneapolis to Trump’s Venezuela plans, here is everything you need to know to stay ahead of the game.

Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:

FBI Takes Over Minneapolis Shooting Investigation



Here’s what’s trending on the timeline. A tragic story out of Minneapolis has taken another turn as the FBI will now take the lead in the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. The 37-year-old was killed by an unidentified ICE officer during a raid. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has stepped back, stating it could not continue its work without full access to all evidence. This move shifts the entire case to federal jurisdiction, raising more questions than answers for a community demanding transparency and accountability. The transfer to the FBI suggests a level of complexity and potential conflict that local authorities couldn’t navigate, leaving many to wonder if justice will truly be served.