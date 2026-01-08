Vivek Ramaswamy’s Bodyguard Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

A former bodyguard protecting the family of Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been arrested on federal drug trafficking charges.

Justin Salsburey, 43, from Bellefontaine, Ohio, faces serious accusations. His wife, Ruthann Rankin, 38, an Urbana City Schools teacher, was charged alongside him. The arrests stem from a federal investigation that surfaced in early January 2026.

Key Details of the Case

Authorities report the couple received 261 suspicious parcels by mail from August 2024 to December 2025. One package contained 119 blue counterfeit OxyContin pills that tested positive for fentanyl. A home search on December 30, 2025, uncovered large quantities of fentanyl-laced pills, methamphetamine pills, MDMA, and steroids.

Both now face charges including conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Salsburey was arrested December 30, and Rankin was charged January 5.

Salsburey’s Background and Connection to Ramaswamy

Salsburey worked for ARK Protection Group, a private security firm. He helped guard Ramaswamy’s wife and two young sons in suburban Columbus. He had passed multiple background checks, including FBI reviews and drug screenings, with the most recent in September 2025.

Once the arrest became known, ARK immediately terminated him and removed him from the assignment. No evidence suggests Ramaswamy or his team had any prior knowledge of the alleged activities.

Responses from Involved Parties

Ramaswamy’s campaign spokeswoman, Connie Luck, said the family was alarmed by the news. She emphasized their commitment to safety and support for accountability if the charges prove true. ARK Protection Group confirmed the immediate termination.

Important Lesson: Be Careful Who You Hang Around

This case offers a clear warning. Even thorough vetting cannot always reveal hidden behavior. Public figures and everyone else must stay vigilant about their associations. Proximity to illegal activity can damage reputations unexpectedly. Choose your circles carefully to avoid serious risks.

In summary, the incident reveals gaps in security hiring processes. At the same time, it reminds us of the importance of trust and caution in all relationships. As Ramaswamy’s campaign continues, this event highlights the need for ongoing vigilance.