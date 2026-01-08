Cincinnati MLK Day 2026 Events: Celebrations & March

Cincinnati honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 19, 2026. This federal holiday marks Dr. King’s birthday and his fight for civil rights. Communities gather for reflection, music, and service. Events center on unity and justice. The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center plays a key role. Other venues add variety.

Source: Interim Archives / Getty

Cincinnati’s Historical Ties to Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King visited Cincinnati several times. In 1964, he spoke at Cincinnati Gardens. He also addressed the AME Church conference. These visits built community ties. They promoted better police-citizen relations. His work addressed racial challenges. Cincinnati’s events connect to this legacy.

Upcoming Celebrations and Locations:

People can celebrate at multiple spots. The Freedom Center hosts main activities. March routes and programs follow.

King Legacy Celebration

Date and Time: January 19, 2026; 8:30-9:45 a.m. (doors open at 7:30 a.m. for networking and continental breakfast).

Location: Freedom Center Grand Hall, 50 East Freedom Way, Cincinnati.

Details: Theme is “United in Purpose.” Courtis Fuller emcees. Kahlil Greene gives the keynote. Fisk Jubilee Singers perform. Registration and tickets required.

Fifth Third Community Day

Date and Time: January 19, 2026; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Love Civil Rights & Social Justice? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Details: Free admission. Service Fair features organizations like Poverty Liberation Collective and Zonta Club. Includes Home Ownership Symposium and Hoxworth Blood Drive. Keynote discussion with Kahlil Greene and Dr. Megan Gerhardt.



51st Annual Commemorative March and Program

Date and Time: March starts at 10:30 a.m.; program at 12:00 p.m. on January 19, 2026.

Location: Starts at Freedom Center; program at Music Hall.

Details: Theme is “Bending the Arc Toward Justice.” Keynote by Dr. Holly McGee. Includes Drum Major Awards. Warming station available. Free and open to the public.



Celebrate Black Empowerment Day

Date and Time: January 17, 2026 (Saturday before MLK Day); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Cincinnati Museum Center.

Details: Features performances, demonstrations, and talks. Organizations include Harriet Beecher Stowe House and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.



Keep the Dream Alive Event

Date and Time: January 19, 2026; 3:00 p.m.

Location: Church of the Resurrection, Bond Hill.

Details: 24th annual event. Honors eight community members. Focuses on sustaining King’s dream.



Cincinnati’s 2026 MLK celebrations mix education, music, and action. They draw from Dr. King’s visits and vision. Events encourage community involvement. Participation helps advance equality. These gatherings definitely help to keep Martin Luther King Jr’s message alive.