Jill Scott Says She’s Lost More Money Than People Typically Earn

As per Complex Jill Scott recently made an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. During the almost two-hour conversation the songstress discussed growing up in Philadelphia, her journey throughout the music industry and what it feels like to still be learning herself. During the conversation she revealed that she has endured several financial hardships that most people couldn’t relate to. “It’s like all the lessons that you get, all the things that deter you are really the impetus for your greatness,” she explained. “These things are character building. And you learn as you go.” She added that it was a combination of her failed marriages and other situations that didn’t pan out as planned. “Nobody’s perfect. And I’m divorced twice. Like, there’s no way that I’ve had a perfect existence,” she confessed. “I’ve lost more money than people have ever made or ever will multiple times.”

Jill Scott married her first husband DJ Lyzel Williams in 2001. Their union lasted six years before the two decided to part ways in 2007. Fast forward almost a decade, she started a relationship with longtime friend and business associate Mike Dobson. The couple married in a surprise ceremony in June 2016 but separated in late 2017. They finalized the divorce with Jill Scott citing “irreconcilable differences” in the court documentation. She has one child Jett Hamilton Roberts with her former fiancé, drummer Li’l John Roberts. The two have remained amicable as they continue to co-parent.

Jill Scott will reprise her role of Sheila in Tyler Perry’s forthcoming threequel Why Did I Get Married Again?. You can see her interview with Gillie and Wallo here.