Raven’s Revelations: Raven-Symoné Says She Once Split From Wife Miranda Maday Because She ‘Wasn’t Ready To Be With A White Person’

Raven-Symoné‘s fairy tale marriage wasn’t always so picture-perfect. The actress recently revealed that she once broke up with her now-wife, Miranda Maday, because of her own discomfort with their interracial dynamic.

The iconic star, known for her long career in Hollywood, has candidly admitted that the internal weight of being an interracial queer couple led her to temporarily end things with Miranda. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, opened up about the rocky moment on the Wide Open With Ashleyn Harris podcast, revealing that the cultural pressure presented a major hurdle, according to TheShadeRoom.

During the show, Maday explained the deeper issue:

“[One of the reasons] that she broke up with me was because she wasn’t ready to be with a white person.”

Unfortunately, the cultural weight and public scrutiny that Raven worried about eventually manifested. Miranda admitted she had “no idea” Raven was struggling internally until long after the split, saying she felt helpless:

“There’s nothing I can do about my whiteness. I could have […] supported her better.” This external scrutiny is something that Raven Symoné’s wife deals with constantly.

Raven-Symoné’s Wife Addresses The Gold Digger Claims

Miranda unpacked the ongoing backlash she receives simply for being married to Raven.

She admitted that the internet has labeled her everything from Raven’s “handler” to someone who tries to “whitewash” the actress. But the most persistent claim is that Miranda is a “gold digger.” Miranda has pushed back on those claims fiercely. As BOSSIP reported, during a July episode of their joint podcast, Tea Time, she shut down the talk, stating plainly, “I didn’t marry Raven for money, I’m richer.”

“I started this podcast, not Raven. Me. That’s why I’m here,” she continued.

Maday emphasized that the outside noise shouldn’t impact her, sharing her frustration:

“The s**t that I see and hear is overwhelming. And it’s kind of a shame because the truth of what’s happening is we’re a couple that’s trying to like grow, thrive, create content that people may resonate with, might be entertained by.”

