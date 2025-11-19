Black Celebrities Born In November

Source:

Hello November!

It’s that season when many are beginning to reflect back on the year—recapping achievements, progress made, and setting new goals for the future. For celebrities with birthdays this month, it’s also a time to celebrate another lap around the sun!

From icons who have been inspiring us for years, to rising stars on the come up, each of these examples of black excellence are worth highlighting. Beyond the big screen, concert stages, and arenas, these are culture-shapers, advocates for change, and voices for the underrepresented—whether they’ve broken records, won awards, or used their platform for social change.

These individuals have enriched our lives in more ways than a few, so it’s time for us to wish a very happy birthday to the Scorpio and Sagittarius crew!

✕

Scorpios born in November are intense, passionate, and deeply intuitive. They have a magnetic presence and an air of mystery that draws people toward them. Known for their emotional depth, Scorpios are fiercely loyal to those they care about and are not afraid to confront challenges head-on. Their determination and resourcefulness make them natural problem-solvers, but their intensity can sometimes lead to a tendency to be secretive or overly protective. Scorpios are also highly perceptive, often picking up on emotions and motives that others might miss, which makes them both empathetic and strategic in their interactions.

Sagittarius individuals born in November are known for their adventurous spirit and boundless optimism. They are natural explorers, always seeking new experiences and knowledge, which makes them incredibly curious and open-minded. Their fiery energy is contagious, and they often inspire those around them with their enthusiasm and zest for life. However, their love for freedom and independence can sometimes make them appear restless or commitment-averse. Sagittarians are also known for their honesty, often speaking their minds with refreshing candor, though this can occasionally come across as bluntness.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR BLACK CELEBRITIES BORN IN NOVEMBER

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Black Celeb Birthdays: August