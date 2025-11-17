Kyle’s Message: 5 Experiences You Need to Try Now

Live for the Experience: Kyle Santillian’s Message to The Culture

This morning on The Morning Hustle, Kyle Santillian delivered a powerful Message of the Day, urging listeners to stop living an average life and start “living for the experience.” He challenged the idea of settling for the ordinary, pointing out that many people miss out on the richness of life by staying inside their comfort zones. His message was clear: get out, explore, and create a life full of stories to tell. He reminded everyone that our time is precious, so we should use it to do everything we can. Instead of saying “I don’t know about that,” it’s time to embrace new adventures and make memories.



Inspired by Kyle’s message, here are five life experiences everyone should try.

Travel Internationally

There’s a whole world outside of your neighborhood, state, and even country. Traveling abroad opens your mind to different cultures, foods, and ways of life. Whether it’s exploring the markets of Marrakech, walking the historic streets of Rome, or relaxing on a beach in the Caribbean, seeing the world provides a new perspective and appreciation for the diversity of our global community.

Learn a New Skill or Hobby

Step out of your routine and learn something new. It could be anything from mastering a new language, taking a cooking class, learning to play an instrument, or trying your hand at coding. Acquiring a new skill not only boosts your confidence but also introduces you to new communities and passions you never knew you had.

Go on a Solo Trip

Traveling by yourself is a unique and empowering experience. It forces you to be self-reliant, pushes you to meet new people, and allows you to do exactly what you want, on your own schedule. A solo journey, even just for a weekend, can be a profound opportunity for self-discovery and reflection.

Volunteer for a Cause You Believe In

Giving back to the community connects you to something bigger than yourself. Find a cause that resonates with you—whether it’s mentoring youth, helping at a local food bank, or participating in a community cleanup. Volunteering provides a deep sense of purpose and allows you to make a tangible impact.

Conquer a Physical Challenge

Push your physical limits by training for a 5K, hiking a challenging trail, or trying a new fitness class. Accomplishing a physical goal you once thought was out of reach builds mental toughness and proves that you are capable of more than you think. It’s a powerful reminder of your own strength and resilience.

