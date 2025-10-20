Listen Live
Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Charges

Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Assault Charges

Looks like the king of the "Vamps", Playboi Carti might be facing some legal trouble.

His former limo driver, Carl Reynolds is claming that he assualted him. On October 2nd, Carti and his team were getting driven from Waldorf Astoria to rehersals. While en route, the Whole Lotta Red rapper got in a heated argument with his girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos. The driver tried to defuse the situation, but Carti was having it and threated to put hands on Gio and the driver if he continues to get invovled.

Even after the threat, Playboi Carti still allgedly ended up punching his girlfriend in the chest are. Which made the driver pull over to pull him away from Gio but then ended up getting assaulted in the process. The ATL rappers head of security allegedly broke up the fight.

According to TMZ, Carl Reynolds, he did not see Carti throwing a punch at his girlfriend but saw her “hunched over holding near her chest”.

Wasatch County police were informed and arrived on the scene to take photos of any alleged injuries. The charges against the Opium rapper are for his assault on his driver, Carl, and not related to his girlfriend, Giovanna. Neither Carti or Gio have made any statements around this situation.

More news to come as the story develops.

