Daddy’s Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His ‘Favorite’ Creation This

A$AP Rocky has entered his Girl Dad era, and he’s loving every moment of it! The celebrated rapper and style icon recently melted hearts with a candid answer about his newborn daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, making it clear that his priorities are firmly rooted in family

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The sweet moment came during a recent interview with Complex, where Rocky was asked about his favorite creation of the year. While the question may have been about his career collaborations, the 37-year-old gave a response that was both simple and powerful: “My daughter,” he revealed. “That’s my favorite thing I created this year. Shout out to Rocki Irish.” This sweet dedication to his baby girl shows the kind of “girl dad” energy we love to see.

A$AP Rocky and fatherhood have been collaborating a lot lately! Rocky and Rihanna, whose relationship became public in 2020 after years of friendship, are now proud parents to three children. As BOSSIP reported, Rocki Irish Mayers, born on September 13, 2025, is their first daughter, joining big brothers RZA Athelston (born May 2022) and Riot Rose (born August 2023). Rihanna announced the birth on Instagram with a photo carousel showing her cradling little Rocki, alongside a snapshot of tiny pink ribbon-laced boxing gloves.

The rapper’s comments come as no surprise, because throughout Rihanna’s pregnancy, he had great hopes for a girl. “I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” he told Elle. “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until you know,” he stated. “I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

A$AP Rocky And His Love For Fatherhood

Rocky’s current sentiment echoes comments he made some time ago, where he joked about his best collaboration with Rihanna being their children. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far,” he said. His approach to fatherhood has always been rooted in being a present and active dad.

The rapper previously explained that becoming a father helped him get his “dad swag bag,” allowing him to justify “doing old people s—” like leaving the club early to be home with his family. He also noted that he was prepared for fatherhood because his own dad was a proud and present figure who taught him everything.

The couple’s approach to raising their children is a blend of their high-fashion world and a commitment to their roots. Rihanna has spoken about the importance of giving their children a connection to their heritage, ensuring their sons have their hair braided because “This is a form of protection by our ancestors [it] makes us realize where we’ve come from.” Rocky also shared his ambition to have a large family, playfully remarking that they plan to grow their family “like the Wayans.”

The online reaction to A$AP Rocky and fatherhood has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans flooded social media with comments, praising his proud “girl dad” energy and his willingness to prioritize family.

The post Daddy’s Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His ‘Favorite’ Creation This appeared first on Bossip.

