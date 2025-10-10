Listen Live
RHOP Star Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Face Fraud Charges

RHOP's Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie arrested on fraud charges, including 7 felonies, shaking the Bravo community.

Published on October 10, 2025

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

‘RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Arrested on Fraud Charges

In a shocking turn of events, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie, have been arrested on multiple fraud charges. The couple was booked Thursday night in Westminster, Maryland, sending shockwaves through the Bravo fanbase.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Wendy faces a staggering 16 charges, including seven felonies. These charges involve providing false or misleading information in a fraud case exceeding $300. Additionally, she is accused of making a false statement to an officer, a misdemeanor. Details regarding Eddie’s charges remain unclear at this time.

Wendy, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and a political commentator for MSNBC, joined the “RHOP” cast in Season 5. Known for her sharp intellect and strong opinions, her arrest has left fans and critics alike reeling. This arrest follows a string of legal troubles for the “RHOP” cast. Just last month, Karen Huger was released from jail after serving six months for back-to-back DUIs. The Bravo universe has seen its fair share of drama, but this latest scandal involving Wendy and Eddie is sure to dominate headlines.

Source | TMZ

