Ohio Woman Accused of Cutting Boyfriend’s Privates After Break-In

Police in Toledo accuse a woman of kicking in her boyfriend’s door and slicing his scrotum in a brutal attack.

Published on October 9, 2025

Source: Canva / Radio-One

Police in Toledo say one woman took “cutting ties” to a whole new level.

Law enforcement says Jeanita Hopings, 45, forced her way into her boyfriend’s home on October 7 by kicking down the front door. Once inside, officers claim she used an unknown instrument to cut his scrotum so deeply that one testicle was exposed.

The victim went to a hospital for emergency treatment. Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for Hopings on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary. She has not yet been taken into custody nor entered a plea.

Hopings has no known felony history, but Lucas County court records show past traffic misdemeanor cases. The warrant affidavit describes the wound as severe and graphic. And that’s probably putting it mildly.

The victim reportedly came downstairs after hearing a disturbance and was immediately attacked. Authorities continue to search for Hopings, and community members are being asked to be on the lookout.

This incident shocked the area due to its brutality. It’s likely safe to say that injuries involving genitals remain rare in official crime reporting.

Whether Hopings had a motive or prior conflict with the victim is not yet clear. Their relationship, text exchanges, or prior disputes may surface during the investigation.

This is a developing story.

