Dallas Native and ‘SYTYCD’ Winner Joshua Allen Dies at 36

Winner of So You Think You Can Dance season 4 and Dallas Fort-Worth Native Joshua Allen has passed away at the age of 36. Joshua was only 18 when he won So You Think You Can Dance in 2008

In one of Joshua’s last Instagram posts on July 21, he posted a photo of himself and Malcolm-Jamal Warner paying tribute to his late friend, who unfortunately drowned in Costa Rica on a family vacation at the age of 54. Joshua’s caption read“Fly high King 🤴🏾🕊️💔#gonetoosoon.”

A choreographer friend of Joshua took to his Instagram following his passing, said, “Can’t wrap my head around this…Josh…my brotha. There are no words. You were the life of the party. You were Batman. Champion. One of the realestpeople I ever met. Kept it a stack every time and would make it right if you fell short. A real King,” he finishes his post with “This one hurts deep. I know you’re with Stephen now, and that brings me comfort. I love you bro. IVEVER🦇👑.” Stephen was a friend of theirs who died in 2022 by suicide at the age of 40.

Hurd told TMZ his friend Allen was a “very honest, real person.”

“He didn’t always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that’s why he was a winner,” Hurd added.

According to family members, Joshua passed away on Tuesday, September 30. The family has asked for prayers and privacy during this tragic time and has declined to share Joshua’s cause of death

