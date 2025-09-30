Listen Live
Food & Drink

The Hottest Baby Names of 2025

The Hottest Baby Names of 2025: Top Trends and Picks for Boys & Girls

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baby Relaxing on Bed with Playful Movements
Source: Nadezda Anokhina / Getty

The Hottest Baby Names of 2025: Top Trends and Picks for Boys & Girls

Choosing a baby name in 2025? This year’s top trends are bold, nostalgic, and full of personality.

From luxury-inspired picks to nature-themed names and pop culture throwbacks, parents are getting creative with what they call their little ones.

Gender-neutral names continue to rise, while vintage gems from the ’90s and early 2000s are making a major comeback.

Whether you’re drawn to dreamy, whimsical names or strong and classic favorites, there’s something for everyone on this year’s hot list.

Check out the most popular baby name trends and rising stars to inspire your search for the perfect name in 2025.

1. ’90s & 2000s Throwbacks Are Back

Parents are reaching into the pop-culture vault with nostalgic picks.
Trending names:

  • Girls: Britney, Shania, Sabrina, Diana
  • Boys: Aidan, Cody, Justin

2. Lux Names = High-End Vibes

Names that sound like designer labels or luxury goods are gaining steam.
Trending names:

  • Girls: Tiffany, Emerald, Lux
  • Boys: Manolo, Laurent, Cash

3. Gender-Neutral with a Soft Side

Short, sweet, and unisex names are winning hearts.
Trending names:

  • Billie, Scottie, Drew, Frankie, River

4. Nature & Landscape Names

Inspired by the outdoors, these earthy picks feel fresh and grounded.
Trending names:

  • Cove, Creek, Coast, Rye, Forest, Willow

5. Bird-Inspired Baby Names

Feathered friends are influencing name charts in 2025.
Trending names:

  • Robin, Raven, Mavis, Dove, Callum

6. Otherworldly & Whimsical Picks

Parents are reaching for the stars with magical, dreamy names.
Trending names:

  • Cosmo, Juno, Nova, Halo, Zephyr

7. “Safe-Haven” Baby Names

In uncertain times, parents are drawn to comforting, peaceful names.
Trending names:

  • Clover, Bliss, Sunday, Hope, Haven

8. Celebrity-Influenced Favorites

Stars are still setting trends—names like Golden and Bambi are popping up thanks to celeb babies.
Trending names:

  • Golden, Chapel, Navy, Whimsy

9. SSA’s Top Names of the Year (2024 Data)

According to the Social Security Administration, these were the most popular names last year:
Girls: Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Ava
Boys: Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore, James

10. Rising Stars to Watch

These names aren’t at the top yet, but they’re climbing fast in 2025:

  • Girls: Eloise, Lottie, Thea, Indigo, Zadie
  • Boys: Callahan, Ozzy, Atlas, Nico, Bodhi

The Hottest Baby Names of 2025: Top Trends and Picks for Boys & Girls  was originally published on b1057.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Here’s What Changes for Ohioans as New Laws Take Effect Tuesday

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Streamer IShowSpeed Brings His 35-Day Tour Home to Cincinnati [VIDEOS]

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close