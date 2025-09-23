Listen Live
The Lo' Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

Published on September 23, 2025

The Lo Down with Lore'l - Featured, Show Images
Source: Creative Services / Reach Media

The “Lo’ Down” serves up the real deal with a fresh round of headline-making drama, major wins, and those “did-that-really-happen?” moments taking over social feeds. From shows being suspended to artists fueds, this entertainment update is packed with everything trending in the culture.


Jimmy Kimmel’s Return

Jimmy Kimmel is making his way back to television, but not without controversy. The Sinclair Broadcasting Group initially opposed his return, demanding he donate to Charlie Kirk’s family over a joke about Donald Trump. Despite the tension, an agreement was reached, likely influenced by financial losses from streaming service cancellations. Kimmel’s return is limited in some areas, but fans can still stream his show.

The View also weighed in on the Kimmel drama, emphasizing their commitment to speaking out on controversial topics. Whoopi Goldberg and the panel discussed the challenges of addressing sensitive issues in today’s polarized climate, highlighting the importance of staying vocal.Young Thug and YFN Lucci are set to drop albums this Friday, reigniting their long-standing feud. Despite past beef, Thug expressed respect for Lucci’s dedication to his family. However, the rivalry took a turn when Thug reposted a fan’s comment about his music, sparking a social media exchange. Fans are speculating about potential collaborations and drama, with Lil Baby’s involvement adding fuel to the fire.

RELATED: Hollywood Rides For Jimmy Kimmel After ABC Snatches Show: See Celebrity Reactions Inside

Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Album Showdown

Young Thug and YFN Lucci are set to drop albums this Friday, reigniting their long-standing feud. Despite past beef, Thug expressed respect for Lucci’s dedication to his family. However, the rivalry took a turn when Thug reposted a fan’s comment about his music, sparking a social media exchange. Fans are speculating about potential collaborations and drama, with Lil Baby’s involvement adding fuel to the fire.

RELATED: Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist Spotted At The Heat-Warriors game

