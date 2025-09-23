Listen Live
Food & Drink

Sign Up For Cutwater "Real Spirits Inside" Halloween Sweepstakes

Sign Up For Cutwater “Real Spirits Inside” Halloween Sweepstakes

Fans of Cutwater can enter a sweepstakes to win an overnight stay for two at Cleveland’s infamous Franklin Castle, allegedly a haunted home.

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cutwater Real Spirits Inside Sweepstakes

Cutwater, one of our favorite RTD (ready-to-drink) brands, proudly features real spirits inside its canned creations, which is a departure from some brands. For the spooky season, Cutwater launched a fun “Real Spirits Inside” sweepstakes for an overnight stay in a famed haunted home, the infamous Franklin Castle in Cleveland.

Cutwater has been running its “Real Spirit Inside” for the past week ahead of Halloween in a clever campaign that ties together the brand’s concept along with the thrills of All Hallows’ Eve.

Winners of the “Real Spirits Inside” sweepstakes will get an overnight stay for two at the Franklin Castle in Cleveland, Ohio. The reportedly haunted home was built in 1881 and has been the site of sightings of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. For the stay, guests will get to taste some Cutwater and have a sensory dinner with Nikk Alcaraz, along with a late-night ghost hunting investigation with Steve Gonsalves.

“We are excited to bring the ‘Real Spirits Inside’ campaign to life with this festive, two-pronged approach,” says Jakki Kay, senior director of marketing. “Whether you’re
garnishing cocktails for a Halloween party or enjoying a can while searching for ghosts, Cutwater makes it easy to raise a glass to real quality you can taste.”

If you’ve been reading the Spirit.Ed column, you’ve seen us feature Cutwater before, and we’re happy to tell you that they really make a great canned cocktail, a category that can be rather hit or miss.

To sign up for the “Real Spirits Inside” Halloween sweepstakes, sign up on Instagram, Facebook, X, or on this online form. The sweepstakes end at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on September 24, 2025.

Must be 21+ to enter.


Photo: Cutwater

Sign Up For Cutwater “Real Spirits Inside” Halloween Sweepstakes  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
13 Items
Entertainment

Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
16 Items
Entertainment

Streamer IShowSpeed Brings His 35-Day Tour Home to Cincinnati [VIDEOS]

Cincinnati Police Downtown
Crime

Is Violent Crime Down In Cincinnati?

Entertainment

IShowSpeed: “The Best Looking Girl In Cincinnati Is Like A 5” [VIDEO]

Local

Indiana Streamer Teaches Kai Cenat “Jiggalate” at Streamer University

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close