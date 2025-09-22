Listen Live
Kamala Harris Sounds Alarm On Trump And Free Speech: ‘An Abuse Of Power’

The former VP says the administration is weaponizing fear to silence dissent, as Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension fuels debate and her own political future comes into focus.

Published on September 22, 2025

Electoral Votes Counted On Capitol Hill To Certify Presidential Election
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Former Vice President Kamala Harris tried to warn America that if Donald Trump was elected he would seek “revenge” on his adversaries, and she was right. Now, Harris is warning that America is heading toward an erosion of free speech. 

Deadline points out that during a social media post, Harris didn’t mention Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension for comments made after right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk’s death, but the most famous Howard alumni noted that America is losing First Amendment rights under Trump’s second term. 

“What we are witnessing is an outright abuse of power,” Harris posted. “This administration is attacking critics and using fear as a weapon to silence anyone who would speak out. Media corporations — from television networks to newspapers — are capitulating to these threats.

“We cannot dare to be silent or complacent in the face of this frontal assault on free speech.

“We, the People, deserve better.”

Harris’ posting, Thursday, was the latest from a former White House resident following Barack Obama’s comments against MAGA officials’ hypocrisy towards cancel culture and free speech. 

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” Obama wrote on X.

Harris, who appeared on Kimmel’s show, “…is about to start a nationwide book tour for her 107 Days campaign memoir that comes out next week. While declining to run for California governor next year, Harris’ public moves in the past few weeks, and the book tour, adds more fuel to whispers that she is eyeing a 2028 White House bid,” Deadline reports.

As she said on July 30: “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

