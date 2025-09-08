Sex Toy Tossed at Browns Opener Mirrors WNBA Trend

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Cleveland’s season opener turned bizarre when a neon green sex toy landed on the field during the Browns-Bengals matchup Sunday. The object appeared to come from the Dawg Pound section in the second quarter. Officials quickly tossed it aside, and security removed it without halting play.

The strange scene connected Cleveland football to a trend that first gained attention at WNBA games. Over the summer, several WNBA arenas dealt with fans throwing the same style of toy onto the court. Those incidents led to arrests and warnings from league officials. Now, the phenomenon has spilled over into the NFL.

This raised an obvious question: was Sunday’s stunt a reckless imitation or something more deliberate? Either way, stadium officials will likely adjust procedures to prevent copycats. Browns fans are known nationwide for their passion, yet this episode pushed Cleveland’s rowdy game-day reputation into uncomfortable territory.

By the end of the game, the Browns organization had not released a statement. However, social media buzzed with reactions. Some users joked about Cleveland fans keeping pace with viral sports antics. Others criticized the behavior, calling it embarrassing for a city that prides itself on football tradition.

Meanwhile, commentators noted the growing crossover between leagues. What started in women’s basketball has now reached the NFL, proving how quickly trends can spread in today’s viral culture. The episode may seem small, yet it underscores how fan behavior shapes the atmosphere around professional sports.

Ultimately, Clevelanders want the Dawg Pound loud, intimidating, and unforgettable—but not for props better suited to late-night comedy.

