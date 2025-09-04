Suspect in Mt. Washington Triple Homicide Identified
Cincinnati police have identified the man believed to be behind a Labor Day weekend shooting in Mt. Washington that left three people dead.
Samuel Tyler Ericksen (26) died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the day of the incident, police confirmed Wednesday.
The violence unfolded Sunday, August 31st just after 1:30PM at an apartment on Beacon Street. Three lives were taken in the attack: 27-year-old Bemnet Deresse, 22-year-old Eden Adugna, and 20-year-old Feven Adugna.
Investigators say Ericksen had a romantic connection with one of the victims. They do not believe the shooting was motivated by hate.
RELATED: Mt. Washington Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Investigation Ongoing
Family members later confirmed that Eden and Feven were sisters who had immigrated from Ethiopia. Both worked as pharmacy technicians at Good Samaritan Hospital, where coworkers described them as kind-hearted and beloved.
Deresse’s relationship to the sisters remains unclear, but friends remembered him as “happy and hardworking.” Felicia Wood, who knew him well, said, “This guy will have you laugh in two seconds. That’s how cool he was.”
TriHealth, which operates Good Samaritan, released a statement calling the sisters’ deaths “devastating.”
- Black Queens Rule the Big Screen in Sci-Fi Thriller “Run”
- Lemuel Plummer Talks Zeus Network’s Rise In Reality TV
- Ja’Marr Chase Signs with Fabletics Ahead of 2025 Season
- Suspect in Mt. Washington Triple Homicide Identified
- Social Media Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away at 28
- Dame Dash Responds To Cam’ron, Killa Responds In Pure Petty
- Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century
- Emory University Announces End Of DEI Programs Amid Trump Crackdown
- Drake Finally Addresses The Plastic Surgery Rumor, “They Call Me BBL Drizzy”
- Clifton Powell And Rejecting Gay Roles: Integrity Or Internal?
Suspect in Mt. Washington Triple Homicide Identified was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced
-
Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More
-
20 Photos of Ja'Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott
-
The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne
-
Island Frydays is Making a Comeback