Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect
Ohio is changing the rules for anyone under 21 who wants their license.
Beginning September 30th, the state will require a full driver’s ed course before being able to take a test and receive a license.
The requirements include: 24 hours in the classroom, eight hours behind the wheel with an instructor, and 50 hours of practice driving with a licensed adult.
Driving schools say they’re already bracing for a rush of new students. Some are turning to virtual options so teens in rural areas or without easy transportation can still log their hours and work with instructors.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also encouraging schools and families to use its “Drive to Live” presentations and the “Teach Your Teen to Drive” website from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
The state says these tougher requirements are meant to address real risks. Between 2023 and 2024, drivers ages 15 to 24 were involved in nearly 155,000 crashes across Ohio.
Police say nearly two-thirds were caused by the young drivers themselves, with common mistakes including tailgating, running red lights, speeding, and drifting out of lanes. Those crashes resulted in 400 deaths and more than 40,000 injuries.
It’s all part of a bigger push to get Ohio’s youngest drivers to take the wheel with seriousness, more training, and more caution.
Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
