Labor Day Fireworks: What to Know & Best Places to Watch
Cincinnati’s biggest “end-of-summer” tradition is back this weekend. Riverfest, nationally ranked as one of the top single-day festivals in the country, returns Sunday, August 31st with the 49th annual fireworks show presented by Western & Southern/WEBN.
Festivities kick off at 3PM along Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove, leading up to the grand finale: fireworks at 9PM over the Ohio River.
If you’re claiming a spot, tarps and blankets can go down starting at 3PM Sunday. Make sure to secure them with painter’s tape, gaffer tape, or masking tape. Anything placed before then (or held down with duct tape, rocks, or bricks) will be removed.
Along the riverfront, expect live music, food vendors, and just a full festival atmosphere on both sides of the river in Cincinnati, Covington, and Newport.
Here are some of the best spots to catch the fireworks Sunday:
- Newport on the Levee
- Mi Cozumel VIP Celebration
- Moerlein Lager House
- The Moxy Hotel Rooftop (The Chase)
- BB Riverboats Cruise
- HighNote Rooftop (All White Party)
- The Banks/Smale Park
- AC Upper Deck Rooftop
- Purple People Bridge
