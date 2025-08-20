Listen Live
BigXthaPlug Gets Candid About Raising His Autistic Son

BigXthaPlug was interviewed by the New York Times’ Popcast program and got emotional when speaking on his eldest child.

Published on August 20, 2025

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 - Day Two

BigXthaPlug has enjoyed hit-making success over the past few years, making him one of the most exciting rappers under the age of 30 to emerge in some time. While BigXthaPlug’s image has been depicted as gruff and no-nonsense, the Texas star showed true vulnerability when discussing his son’s journey with autism.

BigXthaPlug sat down with the Popcast program produced by The New York Times and discussed his explosive rise to the top, his foray into Country music, and how he discovered his rapping ability. The charismatic rapper commanded the room during the interview, but allowed himself to get emotional when discussing his young son.

During the chat, Popcast hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli asked BigXthaPlug a card game question, which asked what usually makes the burly cry. The topic of parenting was raised, and it was then that X began to show just how important fatherhood and his children are to him.

“Before I ever started rapping, my son was so smart. I mean, he’s still so, so smart,” X began. “My biggest year maybe rapping, I found out the same year that my son has autism. And it’s, like, he went from being very verbal, to just start deteriorating. Like, he stopped talking.”

Tears formed in X’s eyes as he spoke about his son, displaying the massive amount of love he has for him. Of course, X tried to suppress his emotions but used the moment to also share that despite being on the road and missing milestone moments, his children will want for nothing.

Check out BigXthaPlug’s Popcast interview below. Hop to the 59:00-minute mark.

Photo: Getty

BigXthaPlug Gets Candid About Raising His Autistic Son  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

