Pooh Shiesty Shares Update From Prison & Shows Love To His Day 1's

Rapper Pooh Shiesty has checked in with fans from prison as he continues serving a five-year sentence for a gun conspiracy case.

Published on August 18, 2025

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rapper Pooh Shiesty has checked in with fans from prison as he continues serving a five-year sentence for a gun conspiracy case.

The Memphis artist posted three new photos on Instagram Thursday, along with a long message showing love to his supporters.

“Aye mane say mane that’s how you walk that lil t down,” he wrote. “Shout-out to all the ones who counted me down and not out. The support and love I got on this roller-coaster is unmatched.” He also showed respect to other rappers who he feels are still solid and real, and sent a message to the streets about staying loyal and doing your time without snitching. S/O to the other selected few rappers who name hold weight in these fed walls,” he said. “Dear streets, use me as an example of what ‘keeping it solid and standing on wax’ look like… I’m rich as I ever been, lit as I ever been! IF YOUN FEEL ME k1ll ME!”

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., was locked up in 2022 after a 2020 shooting in Florida. He got five years and three months, but the judge gave him credit for time served while he waited for sentencing. With good behavior, he could be released in about three and a half years, according to Rolling Stone.

Before going to prison, Pooh was one of the hottest new names in Hip-Hop. His hit single “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk blew up and reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut mixtape, “Shiesty Season“, went all the way to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and made him a rising star in the Hip-Hop world. Fans are hoping for a strong comeback once he’s free.

